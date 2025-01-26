West Bengal Luminaries Shine With Padma Shri Honors
Ten notable individuals from West Bengal, including renowned Bollywood singer Arijit Singh and actor Mamata Shankar, were awarded the Padma Shri. Honorees also include educationists, industrialists, and social workers, recognized for their contributions to various fields. The awards highlight achievements in arts, music, and industry.
- Country:
- India
This year's Padma Shri awards witnessed a host of illustrious personalities from West Bengal being honored for their significant contributions across various fields. The list features Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, actor Mamata Shankar, and eight other distinguished individuals.
Singer Arijit Singh and Dhak player Gokul Chandra Dey are two notable awardees who broke barriers in the music scene. Meanwhile, educationist Nagendra Nath Roy and industrialist Pawan Goenka have been acknowledged for their respective impacts in education and the automobile industry.
Moreover, the awards celebrate the diverse contributions of individuals like social worker Vinayak Lohani and sarod artist Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, further solidifying the rich cultural heritage of the region. The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of India's 76th Republic Day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Avenue Supermarts Announces Leadership Change: Anshul Asawa Appointed CEO Designate
Celine Dion Takes Center Stage in 'Titanique' Musical
Major Pharmaceutical Mergers and Developments Shake Up the Industry
Health Industry Updates: From Medicare to Precision Medicine
Malaysia Aligns Palm Oil Industry with EU's Deforestation Standards