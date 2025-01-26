Left Menu

West Bengal Luminaries Shine With Padma Shri Honors

Ten notable individuals from West Bengal, including renowned Bollywood singer Arijit Singh and actor Mamata Shankar, were awarded the Padma Shri. Honorees also include educationists, industrialists, and social workers, recognized for their contributions to various fields. The awards highlight achievements in arts, music, and industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:41 IST
West Bengal Luminaries Shine With Padma Shri Honors
  • Country:
  • India

This year's Padma Shri awards witnessed a host of illustrious personalities from West Bengal being honored for their significant contributions across various fields. The list features Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, actor Mamata Shankar, and eight other distinguished individuals.

Singer Arijit Singh and Dhak player Gokul Chandra Dey are two notable awardees who broke barriers in the music scene. Meanwhile, educationist Nagendra Nath Roy and industrialist Pawan Goenka have been acknowledged for their respective impacts in education and the automobile industry.

Moreover, the awards celebrate the diverse contributions of individuals like social worker Vinayak Lohani and sarod artist Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, further solidifying the rich cultural heritage of the region. The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of India's 76th Republic Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025