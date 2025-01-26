Left Menu

Cultural Melange: Artistes Ignite Republic Day with Diverse Dance Forms

Over 5,000 artistes from across India performed 45 different dance forms at Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations. The performance highlighted not only rigorous practice but also inter-cultural bonding, showcasing India's rich cultural diversity and heritage in a vivid and synchronized display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:06 IST
Cultural Melange: Artistes Ignite Republic Day with Diverse Dance Forms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A vibrant assembly of over 5,000 artistes captivated audiences during the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, performing an array of 45 dance forms from across the nation. Culminating in a performance titled 'Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam,' curated by the Ministry of Culture, the event dazzled with its scale and cultural depth.

Artistes representing states from Himachal Pradesh to Gujarat donned traditional costumes, turning the performance into a 'mini-India' spectacle. The display resembled a cultural 'Kumbh,' weaving together diverse traditions into a harmonious 'Sangam' that spectators found enthralling.

Participants like Albertsana Rajkumar and Langlen from Manipur emphasized the role of cultural exchange and rigorous practice in synchronizing performances, reflecting broader themes of unity and diversity. This grand cultural confluence captivated audiences, leaving them eager for photo mementos with the colorful performers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025