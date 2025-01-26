Cultural Melange: Artistes Ignite Republic Day with Diverse Dance Forms

A vibrant assembly of over 5,000 artistes captivated audiences during the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, performing an array of 45 dance forms from across the nation. Culminating in a performance titled 'Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam,' curated by the Ministry of Culture, the event dazzled with its scale and cultural depth.

Artistes representing states from Himachal Pradesh to Gujarat donned traditional costumes, turning the performance into a 'mini-India' spectacle. The display resembled a cultural 'Kumbh,' weaving together diverse traditions into a harmonious 'Sangam' that spectators found enthralling.

Participants like Albertsana Rajkumar and Langlen from Manipur emphasized the role of cultural exchange and rigorous practice in synchronizing performances, reflecting broader themes of unity and diversity. This grand cultural confluence captivated audiences, leaving them eager for photo mementos with the colorful performers.

(With inputs from agencies.)