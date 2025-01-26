Artistry at Risk: McCartney Warns of AI's Threat

Paul McCartney, legendary Beatles musician, has voiced concerns over the potential for artificial intelligence to exploit artists. He is urging the UK government to ensure upcoming copyright reforms adequately protect the music industry's creative talents.

In fashion news, Dior's Kim Jones has adopted a minimalist approach for the winter 2025-2026 collection. The show, held at Paris's Ecole Militaire, emphasized clean silhouettes with long coats and cropped leather jackets.

Brazil's delight resonated through social media as 'I'm Still Here' secured three Oscar nominations, including best picture. Meanwhile, Germany's 'The Investigation' seeks to educate younger audiences on the atrocities of Auschwitz.

