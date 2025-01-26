Left Menu

Artistry at Risk: McCartney Warns of AI's Threat

Paul McCartney raises concerns about AI exploitation in the UK music industry, calling for copyright protection. Dior's winter show highlights minimalism, and Brazilian film 'I'm Still Here' garners historic Oscar nods. German film 'The Investigation' aims to educate on Auschwitz's horrors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:27 IST
Paul McCartney, legendary Beatles musician, has voiced concerns over the potential for artificial intelligence to exploit artists. He is urging the UK government to ensure upcoming copyright reforms adequately protect the music industry's creative talents.

In fashion news, Dior's Kim Jones has adopted a minimalist approach for the winter 2025-2026 collection. The show, held at Paris's Ecole Militaire, emphasized clean silhouettes with long coats and cropped leather jackets.

Brazil's delight resonated through social media as 'I'm Still Here' secured three Oscar nominations, including best picture. Meanwhile, Germany's 'The Investigation' seeks to educate younger audiences on the atrocities of Auschwitz.

