Sanatan Vedic Nation: A New Religious Vision

The two-day religious dialogue convened by Shri Panchdashanam Juna Akhara wrapped up with a significant resolution: the establishment of a Sanatan Vedic nation.

Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, chief patron of the Akhara, threw his weight behind Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri, pledging unwavering support in the ongoing quest to defend Sanatan Dharma.

The dialogue, heavily attended by thousands of devotees and spearheaded by Yati Narsinghanand Giri, emphasized calls to action against perceived global Hindu persecution and advocacy for their rights, particularly in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)