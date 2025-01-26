Left Menu

Sanatan Vedic Nation: A New Religious Vision

A religious dialogue led by Shri Panchdashanam Juna Akhara concluded with a pledge from saints to establish a Sanatan Vedic nation. Thousands attended the event pledging their support for the cause of Sanatan Dharma. Discussions focused on Hindu persecution allegedly by Islamic forces and advocacy for their rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:20 IST
Sanatan Vedic Nation: A New Religious Vision
The two-day religious dialogue convened by Shri Panchdashanam Juna Akhara wrapped up with a significant resolution: the establishment of a Sanatan Vedic nation.

Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, chief patron of the Akhara, threw his weight behind Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri, pledging unwavering support in the ongoing quest to defend Sanatan Dharma.

The dialogue, heavily attended by thousands of devotees and spearheaded by Yati Narsinghanand Giri, emphasized calls to action against perceived global Hindu persecution and advocacy for their rights, particularly in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

