Decorgeous Lifestyle Expands Luxury Home Decor Horizons in Tamil Nadu

Decorgeous Lifestyle Pvt Ltd has made its debut in the Tamil Nadu market by launching its first luxury home decor store in Kotturpuram, Chennai. The store presents a curated selection of high-end home decor goods, featuring over 40 international brands known for their quality and design.

Noted brands available at the store include luxury bed and mattress provider Jensen, high-end furniture brand Wriver, kitchen manufacturer Alsorg, and Italian embroidered fabric maker Loris Zanca. The store was inaugurated by Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the UK Embassy in Delhi, amidst other notable industry representatives.

CEO Vasudevan of Decorgeous Lifestyle emphasized their vision to transform the home decor shopping experience in India to match international standards. The co-founder, Prabhu Narasimhan, expressed excitement about their local-global brand partnership, marking a significant milestone in their growth strategy within the burgeoning Indian market.

