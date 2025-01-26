Decorgeous Lifestyle Expands Luxury Home Decor Horizons in Tamil Nadu
Decorgeous Lifestyle Pvt Ltd launches its first store in Tamil Nadu, aiming to redefine the luxury home decor experience. The store offers products from over 40 global luxury brands, with a focus on premium home decor including beds, furniture, and chandeliers, set to appeal to young, discerning customers.
Decorgeous Lifestyle Pvt Ltd has made its debut in the Tamil Nadu market by launching its first luxury home decor store in Kotturpuram, Chennai. The store presents a curated selection of high-end home decor goods, featuring over 40 international brands known for their quality and design.
Noted brands available at the store include luxury bed and mattress provider Jensen, high-end furniture brand Wriver, kitchen manufacturer Alsorg, and Italian embroidered fabric maker Loris Zanca. The store was inaugurated by Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the UK Embassy in Delhi, amidst other notable industry representatives.
CEO Vasudevan of Decorgeous Lifestyle emphasized their vision to transform the home decor shopping experience in India to match international standards. The co-founder, Prabhu Narasimhan, expressed excitement about their local-global brand partnership, marking a significant milestone in their growth strategy within the burgeoning Indian market.
