Tragedy Strikes at Thikkodi Beach: Four Lives Lost

Four people drowned at Thikkodi beach when they were swept away by strong waves. Despite quick rescue efforts by locals, four lives were lost. The victims, from Kalpetta in Wayanad, were part of a group on a holiday outing. The bodies are now at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Updated: 26-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:31 IST
A tragic incident occurred at Thikkodi beach as four individuals drowned after being swept away by intense waves. The locals' swift actions to save them were in vain for four victims, who were taken to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital but could not be revived.

The group of 26, including gymnasium trainers, visited the beach for a holiday outing. The victims were residents of Kalpetta, Wayanad district, and their bodies have been transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, police officials confirmed.

This unfortunate event underscores the dangers of underestimating the sea's power and raises questions about safety measures at popular beach destinations.

