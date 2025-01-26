Tragedy Strikes at Thikkodi Beach: Four Lives Lost

A tragic incident occurred at Thikkodi beach as four individuals drowned after being swept away by intense waves. The locals' swift actions to save them were in vain for four victims, who were taken to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital but could not be revived.

The group of 26, including gymnasium trainers, visited the beach for a holiday outing. The victims were residents of Kalpetta, Wayanad district, and their bodies have been transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, police officials confirmed.

This unfortunate event underscores the dangers of underestimating the sea's power and raises questions about safety measures at popular beach destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)