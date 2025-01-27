Fireworks Mishap at Bharat Mata Maha Arti Injures Man

A fireworks accident resulted in a man suffering minor injuries at the Hussain Sagar lake, following the Bharat Mata Maha Arti program. The incident occurred shortly after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma exited the venue.

Police reported that fireworks being set off from a boat inadvertently ignited more pyrotechnics stored onboard, causing the fire. The injured individual was swiftly taken to a hospital for treatment.

The event, hosted by the Bharat Mata Foundation to celebrate Republic Day, featured attendees like BJP MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Eatala Rajendar, M Raghunandan Rao, and famed music director M M Keeravani.

(With inputs from agencies.)