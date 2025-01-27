Fireworks Mishap at Bharat Mata Maha Arti Injures Man
A man sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out on a boat during the Bharat Mata Maha Arti in Hussain Sagar lake, caused by fireworks. The event, organised by the Bharat Mata Foundation for Republic Day, had just concluded with notable figures in attendance.
- Country:
- India
A fireworks accident resulted in a man suffering minor injuries at the Hussain Sagar lake, following the Bharat Mata Maha Arti program. The incident occurred shortly after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma exited the venue.
Police reported that fireworks being set off from a boat inadvertently ignited more pyrotechnics stored onboard, causing the fire. The injured individual was swiftly taken to a hospital for treatment.
The event, hosted by the Bharat Mata Foundation to celebrate Republic Day, featured attendees like BJP MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Eatala Rajendar, M Raghunandan Rao, and famed music director M M Keeravani.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fireworks
- incident
- Hussain Sagar
- lake
- injury
- Republic Day
- BJP
- program
- boat
- fire
ALSO READ
BJP's Shirdi Convention: Strategic Blueprint for Local Polls
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Slum Demolition Plans
BJP Paves the Way for Women Leaders Ahead of Reservation Bill
BJP will demolish all slums in five years if it comes to power in Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Rashmika Mandanna on the Mend: Injury Halts Major Film Projects