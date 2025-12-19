Left Menu

Nitin Nabin's Youthful Dynamism and BJP's Future

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu commends newly appointed BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, highlighting his youthful drive and active experience. Naidu sees Nabin's role as pivotal for BJP and NDA under PM Modi's leadership, with focus on national development and a 'Viksit Bharat'.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:09 IST
  India

In a strategic political move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed strong confidence in Nitin Nabin, recently appointed as BJP's National Working President. Naidu emphasized Nabin's youthful vigor and extensive experience within the BJP, considering it a valuable asset for the party.

During a meeting with Nabin, accompanied by prominent Telugu Desam Party leaders, including Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Naidu underscored the commitment of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to drive India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, advocating for a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India.

Nabin, who recently resigned from his ministerial roles in Bihar, is seen as a future leader in the BJP, poised to possibly succeed J P Nadda as the party's national president. His appointment signals a generational shift within the party, with a stronger focus on development and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

