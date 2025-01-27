Left Menu

Luxury Weddings on the Horizon: OTM 2025 Unites Global Planners

Top destination wedding planners will gather at OTM 2025 on January 31st. Featuring luxury industry leaders, the event showcases global destinations and trends in Indian weddings. Discussions will explore market dynamics and challenges as tourism boards target affluent Indian families for milestone celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:48 IST
Luxury Weddings on the Horizon: OTM 2025 Unites Global Planners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Top destination wedding planners are set to gather on January 31st at OTM 2025, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre. Leading luxury and destination wedding experts like Damini Oberoi, Vikram Mehta, and Minnat Lalpuria will converge at the event.

Recognized as India's premier travel trade show, OTM 2025 promises an impressive showcase of global destinations, including exotic locales such as France, Japan, and Morocco. Curated by Parthip Thyagarajan, the 'Family in Focus' panel will delve into how tourism boards are wooing affluent Indian families to host milestone celebrations.

The discussion will address the complexities of organizing luxurious, multi-day celebrations for well-travelled, affluent guests, examining why locations like Rajasthan and Thailand remain popular while new hotspots are emerging. WeddingSutra, instrumental in this sphere, continues to pioneer trends and collaborations in the luxury wedding industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025