Luxury Weddings on the Horizon: OTM 2025 Unites Global Planners

Top destination wedding planners are set to gather on January 31st at OTM 2025, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre. Leading luxury and destination wedding experts like Damini Oberoi, Vikram Mehta, and Minnat Lalpuria will converge at the event.

Recognized as India's premier travel trade show, OTM 2025 promises an impressive showcase of global destinations, including exotic locales such as France, Japan, and Morocco. Curated by Parthip Thyagarajan, the 'Family in Focus' panel will delve into how tourism boards are wooing affluent Indian families to host milestone celebrations.

The discussion will address the complexities of organizing luxurious, multi-day celebrations for well-travelled, affluent guests, examining why locations like Rajasthan and Thailand remain popular while new hotspots are emerging. WeddingSutra, instrumental in this sphere, continues to pioneer trends and collaborations in the luxury wedding industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)