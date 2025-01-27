Left Menu

Coldplay's Spectacular India Tour: A Musical Journey to Remember

British band Coldplay concluded their India tour with memorable performances, thanking fans for their love. Touring cities included Mumbai and Ahmedabad, where they engaged audiences with their popular songs and local interactions. Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar attended the shows, adding glamour to the events.

Updated: 27-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:47 IST
The renowned British band Coldplay wrapped up their final concert in India, part of the expansive 'Music of the Spheres World Tour,' in Ahmedabad. On Monday, they extended their gratitude to fans for the outpouring of love and generosity experienced over the past two weeks.

Beginning their India tour in Mumbai on January 18, the band, consisting of Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion, performed three electrifying shows before proceeding to Ahmedabad for two additional concerts on January 25 and January 26.

Coldplay, celebrated for hits such as 'Hymn for the Weekend' and 'Yellow,' first graced Indian shores during the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. This tour saw Chris Martin engaging audiences in Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati, with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah among the notable attendees at the Ahmedabad show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

