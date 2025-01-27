'Dhoom Dhaam': A Comedic Celebration of Marriage and Missteps

Yami Gautam, soon to feature in the comedy 'Dhoom Dhaam', expressed her admiration for the late superstar Sridevi, praising her unparalleled comic prowess during a recent trailer preview event in Mumbai.

The film, directed by Rishab Seth, centers on Koyal and Veer, a couple navigating unexpected twists on their wedding day. With a screenplay co-written by Aditya Dhar and Aarsh Vora, 'Dhoom Dhaam' promises laugh-out-loud moments as it dives into matrimonial chaos.

Emphasizing the need for more diverse female roles, Gautam shared her gratitude for roles that defy comedic norms for women, while co-star Pratik Gandhi anticipates broadening his acting horizons post-success in 'Scam 1992'. The film launches on Netflix, February 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)