'Dhoom Dhaam': A Comedic Celebration of Marriage and Missteps

Actor Yami Gautam is set to star in the comedy film 'Dhoom Dhaam', which follows the misadventures of newlyweds Koyal and Veer. Yami, a fan of Sridevi, hopes for more female-centric comedic roles. Co-starring Pratik Gandhi, the film releases on Netflix in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:01 IST
Yami Gautam, soon to feature in the comedy 'Dhoom Dhaam', expressed her admiration for the late superstar Sridevi, praising her unparalleled comic prowess during a recent trailer preview event in Mumbai.

The film, directed by Rishab Seth, centers on Koyal and Veer, a couple navigating unexpected twists on their wedding day. With a screenplay co-written by Aditya Dhar and Aarsh Vora, 'Dhoom Dhaam' promises laugh-out-loud moments as it dives into matrimonial chaos.

Emphasizing the need for more diverse female roles, Gautam shared her gratitude for roles that defy comedic norms for women, while co-star Pratik Gandhi anticipates broadening his acting horizons post-success in 'Scam 1992'. The film launches on Netflix, February 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

