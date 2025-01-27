'Dhoom Dhaam': A Comedic Celebration of Marriage and Missteps
Actor Yami Gautam is set to star in the comedy film 'Dhoom Dhaam', which follows the misadventures of newlyweds Koyal and Veer. Yami, a fan of Sridevi, hopes for more female-centric comedic roles. Co-starring Pratik Gandhi, the film releases on Netflix in February.
Yami Gautam, soon to feature in the comedy 'Dhoom Dhaam', expressed her admiration for the late superstar Sridevi, praising her unparalleled comic prowess during a recent trailer preview event in Mumbai.
The film, directed by Rishab Seth, centers on Koyal and Veer, a couple navigating unexpected twists on their wedding day. With a screenplay co-written by Aditya Dhar and Aarsh Vora, 'Dhoom Dhaam' promises laugh-out-loud moments as it dives into matrimonial chaos.
Emphasizing the need for more diverse female roles, Gautam shared her gratitude for roles that defy comedic norms for women, while co-star Pratik Gandhi anticipates broadening his acting horizons post-success in 'Scam 1992'. The film launches on Netflix, February 14.
