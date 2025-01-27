IHCL Expands Spiritual Circuit with New Taj Hotel in Ayodhya

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced plans to add a 300-room Taj hotel in Ayodhya, upping their stronghold in India's spiritual destinations. This venture aligns with their strategy of expanding spiritual circuits across the nation.

Recent signings across various IHCL brands, including SeleQtions, Vivanta, Gateway, and Ginger, bolster their presence in Ayodhya. With this expansion, IHCL continues to cement its reputation within the iconic Taj brand.

Partnered with the Solitaire Group, this upcoming project marks an addition to their 31 existing hotels in Uttar Pradesh, with 18 more under development. The Ayodhya Taj hotel is set to begin operations in 2026, enhancing IHCL's hospitality footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)