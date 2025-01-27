Left Menu

IHCL Expands Spiritual Circuit with New Taj Hotel in Ayodhya

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has signed a deal to develop a 300-key Taj hotel in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This aligns with IHCL's strategy to enhance its presence in significant spiritual destinations. The new hotel, opening in 2026, will be in partnership with the Solitaire Group.

Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced plans to add a 300-room Taj hotel in Ayodhya, upping their stronghold in India's spiritual destinations. This venture aligns with their strategy of expanding spiritual circuits across the nation.

Recent signings across various IHCL brands, including SeleQtions, Vivanta, Gateway, and Ginger, bolster their presence in Ayodhya. With this expansion, IHCL continues to cement its reputation within the iconic Taj brand.

Partnered with the Solitaire Group, this upcoming project marks an addition to their 31 existing hotels in Uttar Pradesh, with 18 more under development. The Ayodhya Taj hotel is set to begin operations in 2026, enhancing IHCL's hospitality footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

