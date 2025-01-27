Left Menu

Kannada Pride: Unveiling of Bhuvaneshwari and Language Advocacy

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced the withdrawal of cases against pro-Kannada activists during the unveiling of a Bhuvaneshwari statue. He emphasized the importance of Kannada in the state, urging locals to prioritize speaking the language and promoting its culture to elevate its status as a sovereign language.

Updated: 27-01-2025 22:25 IST
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that legal cases against pro-Kannada activists would be dropped, reaffirming his support for their cause. The announcement coincided with the unveiling of a massive bronze statue of Bhuvaneshwari, prominently positioned at the Vidhana Soudha.

This newly erected statue, dedicated to the deity representing Karnataka's identity, stands tall at 25 feet with a total height of 41 feet including its pedestal, and weighs an estimated 31.5 tonnes. The project had an approximate cost of Rs 21.24 crore.

In his address, Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of preserving the Kannada language and culture. He urged residents to converse in Kannada rather than struggling with other languages, promoting the idea of Kannada becoming the main tongue spoken in Karnataka, similar to the language practices in neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

