Rangsheersh Jaydev Theatre Festival: Reviving the Essence of Silence in Drama

The Rangsheersh Jaydev Theatre Festival, organized by Rangayan theatre group at ARSD College, showcased three plays by students to honor Jaydev Taneja's legacy. The event emphasized the significance of incorporating silence in theatre and integrating cultural activities into educational experiences to foster cultural sensitivity.

Rangsheersh Jaydev Theatre Festival: Reviving the Essence of Silence in Drama
In an impressive showcase of dramatic talent, Rangayan theatre group at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College presented its tenth Rangsheersh Jaydev Theatre Festival at Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House. This three-day festival featured captivating performances of three plays by undergraduate students.

The event celebrated the legacy of Jaydev Taneja, a renowned Hindi theatre critic and retired ARSD College professor. Envisaged to deepen students' engagement with theatre, the festival emphasized reintroducing 'silence' in drama—a concept vital for nuanced storytelling and audience interpretation.

Esteemed speakers, including Professor Kirti Jain and Professor Dinesh Singh, lauded Rangayan's contribution to holistic education by integrating cultural richness into academia. They stressed the importance of such initiatives in fostering culturally aware societies and elevating the role of theatre in universities.

