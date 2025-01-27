Surajkund Crafts Mela 2023: A Global Shilp Mahakumbh Unveiling

The Surajkund Crafts Mela is set to make waves this year from February 7-23 in Faridabad, Haryana, as it hosts global craftsmen under the ambitious 'Shilp Mahakumbh' theme, according to Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma.

The much-anticipated event aims to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of Haryana while providing an international platform for craftsmen. Minister Sharma highlighted the digital transformation of the fair, with online bookings for stalls, marking a new era for the event initiated in 1987.

This year, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh take center stage as theme states. BIMSTEC countries such as Bangladesh and Nepal, among others, join the cultural representation. High-profile invitations include Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the inaugural and closing ceremonies respectively.

