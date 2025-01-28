Left Menu

Karnataka CM Withdraws Cases Against Pro-Kannada Activists Amid Language Rights Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the withdrawal of cases against pro-Kannada activists who protested business non-compliance with language norms. During the unveiling of a Bhuvaneshwari statue, he emphasized the importance of maintaining Kannada language and culture while urging respect and learning for its sovereign status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 08:57 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has moved to quash legal proceedings against pro-Kannada activists, addressing grievances over alleged violations of language policies by businesses in the state.

This announcement coincided with the unveiling of a 25-feet-tall statue of Bhuvaneshwari, the goddess symbolic of Karnataka's identity, at the Vidhana Soudha.

Siddaramaiah underscored the significance of Kannada, advocating for cultural pride in communication whilst recognizing diverse languages, urging businesses to adhere to state signage regulations favoring Kannada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

