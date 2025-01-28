Left Menu

Malayalam Filmmaker Faces Legal Heat Over Harassment Charges

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, a renowned Malayalam filmmaker, is facing legal charges for allegedly harassing a celebrated actress on social media. The complaint, which has led to a registered case, involves accusations of stalking, criminal intimidation, and defamation. Sasidharan has been involved in previous legal issues with the actress.

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been embroiled in legal trouble, with charges leveled against him for allegedly harassing a well-known actress through social media platforms, according to police sources.

The Elamakkara Police have filed a case against Sasidharan, director of 'Kayattam,' citing multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code that deal with stalking, criminal intimidation, and defamation. The case follows a complaint lodged by the actress, which led to the formal registration of the case on Monday.

In a twist to the unfolding saga, Sasidharan posted the FIR registered against him on Facebook, alleging that someone else had filed the complaint using the actress's name. This isn't his first brush with the law; in May 2022, he was arrested on a similar complaint by the same actress, accusing him of blackmail and defamation via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

