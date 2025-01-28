Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Religious Gathering: A Collapse and Criticism

A tragic incident occurred during the Jain community's Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav in Baraut, where a wooden structure collapse led to five fatalities and over 40 injuries. The situation highlighted concerns regarding crowd control and emergency preparedness at religious events, drawing criticism towards the state government for alleged negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people lost their lives and more than 40 individuals were injured when a wooden structure collapsed at a religious gathering in Baraut, Baghpat district, on Tuesday.

The tragedy unfolded around 8 am during the 'Abhishek' event for Lord Adinath at the Shri Digambar Jain Degree College ground. The incident was part of a larger celebration, the Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav, organized by the Jain community.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse, with local authorities facing scrutiny for apparent lapses in crowd control and emergency response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

