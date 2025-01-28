Tragedy Strikes Religious Gathering: A Collapse and Criticism

At least five people lost their lives and more than 40 individuals were injured when a wooden structure collapsed at a religious gathering in Baraut, Baghpat district, on Tuesday.

The tragedy unfolded around 8 am during the 'Abhishek' event for Lord Adinath at the Shri Digambar Jain Degree College ground. The incident was part of a larger celebration, the Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav, organized by the Jain community.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse, with local authorities facing scrutiny for apparent lapses in crowd control and emergency response.

(With inputs from agencies.)