Sunanda Vashisht Takes the Helm at Jonaraja Institute

The Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies has appointed Sunanda Vashisht as the new chairperson, succeeding Titu Ganju. Vashisht aims to advance the institute's mission by promoting non-Western genocide studies and justice. Ganju's tenure saw significant achievements in research and advocacy for Kashmiri Hindus.

In a notable leadership transition, the Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies has appointed Sunanda Vashisht as its new chairperson, succeeding Titu Ganju, who completed a two-year term.

Vashisht, an esteemed scholar and justice advocate, will maintain her roles as head of the academic council and editor-in-chief of 'Pavak,' the institute's primary publication.

Under Ganju's tenure, the institute achieved remarkable progress in its mission to raise genocide awareness, notably completing four batches of its postgraduate diploma and publishing pioneering research on 'jatividhwans.' Vashisht plans to bolster this foundation by furthering global discourse on non-Western genocide experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

