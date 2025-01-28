Left Menu

Pargwal Parakram Pillar Unveiled: A Tribute to 1971 Victory

The Indian Army unveiled a monolith honoring its Chenab Brigade's victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan, located near the Pargwal border. The Pargwal Parakram Pillar commemorates the bravery displayed in the Battle of Phuklian. The event aimed to educate and inspire the local populace, notably the youth.

The Indian Army has unveiled a monolith known as the Pargwal Parakram Pillar in commemoration of its Chenab Brigade's historic triumph in the 1971 war against Pakistan. This new landmark stands near the Pargwal border along the Line of Control, signifying the bravery of Indian soldiers during the Battle of Phuklian.

Installed by the Chenab Brigade under the Tiger Division, the initiative seeks to educate border residents and youth about the Army's valiant past. The ceremony was attended by ex-servicemen, BSF commandants, police personnel, civil administration representatives, and local schoolchildren.

The event also served as a platform for military-civil engagement, where the Chenab Brigade's commander urged civilians and veterans to strengthen ties to tackle future challenges. This monolith embodies nationalism and inspires upcoming generations to reflect on their glorious history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

