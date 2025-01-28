New 'Pocket Potters' Series Ignites Magic for Young Harry Potter Fans

In an exciting announcement for the Harry Potter community, Bloomsbury Children's Books revealed that a new 'Pocket Potters' series is on the horizon. Three new titles are expected to debut this year, bringing fresh illustrations and insights into the wizarding world.

The series promises to captivate readers with its unique artistic renditions, as each book features the creative work of different illustrators. Among the initial releases are 'Harry Potter', 'Ron Weasley', and 'Hermione Granger', which incorporate humor, mischief, and heaps of magical lore.

The project, a collaboration with J.K. Rowling's agents, aims to reignite interest in reading among younger fans and offer collectible character guides. Future releases, including a title focused on 'Professor Albus Dumbledore', are anticipated for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)