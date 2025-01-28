Left Menu

Ordnance Clothing Factory's Landmark Export: A Strategic Defense Victory

The Ordnance Clothing Factory Avadi executed its first defense export order, sending over 4,500 military uniforms worth Rs 1.71 crore to Suriname. This initiative is under the defense diplomacy fund aimed at strengthening mutual ties. The factory's R&D is advancing modern soldier systems and has developed innovative military gear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:30 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a milestone event, the Ordnance Clothing Factory (OCF) Avadi has executed its initial defense export order to The Republic of Suriname, marking a significant achievement in India's defense diplomacy. Under the aegis of the Defence Ministry, the export, comprising over 4,500 military uniforms valued at Rs 1.71 crore, aims to fortify bilateral relations between the two nations, according to an official statement.

General Manager B S Reddy ceremoniously dispatched the first consignment in the presence of defense representatives. The factory's Research and Development department is making strides in cutting-edge military technology, including the Future Soldier System project and advancements in ballistic protective gear.

Established in 1961, OCF Avadi has a legacy of contributing to India's defense needs, providing uniforms and protective gear across various military engagements. This recent export represents another step in enhancing India's defense capabilities through international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

