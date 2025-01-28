Tragedy Strikes at 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' with Firecracker Mishap

A devastating firecracker mishap at the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' event held at Hussain Sagar Lake has claimed two lives and left several others injured, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The tragic incident unfolded on Republic Day when fireworks, launched from a boat, went awry. Among the deceased were a 25-year-old man, who succumbed to burn injuries, and a missing engineering student whose body was retrieved from the lake.

Authorities noted that the event's organizers did not have specific permits for the fireworks display. The Disaster Response Force conducted extensive searches, concluding with the recovery of the engineering student's body, identified as Ajay, on Tuesday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)