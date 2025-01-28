Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' with Firecracker Mishap

During the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' at Hussain Sagar Lake on Republic Day, a firecracker mishap resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man and an engineering student, with several others injured. Lack of appropriate permissions for the fireworks display was cited as a factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes at 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' with Firecracker Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating firecracker mishap at the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' event held at Hussain Sagar Lake has claimed two lives and left several others injured, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The tragic incident unfolded on Republic Day when fireworks, launched from a boat, went awry. Among the deceased were a 25-year-old man, who succumbed to burn injuries, and a missing engineering student whose body was retrieved from the lake.

Authorities noted that the event's organizers did not have specific permits for the fireworks display. The Disaster Response Force conducted extensive searches, concluding with the recovery of the engineering student's body, identified as Ajay, on Tuesday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025