Boyzone Reunites, 'I'm Still Here' Shines: Entertainment Highlights

The Irish boy band Boyzone is back under the spotlight, as a new documentary series retraces their path to stardom. Titled 'Boyzone: No Matter What', the series dives into the band's history, from their formation through open auditions in Dublin in 1993 to the ups and downs over the past thirty years.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the film 'I'm Still Here' has been drawing attention. Set in a white house in Rio de Janeiro, the film depicts a mother's pursuit of truth regarding her husband's mysterious disappearance during the 1970s military dictatorship. This critically acclaimed narrative has resonated with audiences and garnered it several Oscar nominations.

Actress Fernanda Torres, who portrays the struggling mother in 'I'm Still Here', received her first Academy Awards nomination for Best Actress. Despite this recognition, her primary hope is for the movie itself to triumph at the Oscars in Los Angeles, promoting its compelling story of resilience against authoritarianism.

