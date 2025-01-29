Left Menu

Spiritual Fervor Unleashed: The Grand 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh witnessed a significant 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya, attracting millions of devotees to the sacred rivers. Saints and devotees performed traditional rituals at the Triveni Sangam. With heightened security, the event marks a unique spiritual gathering, intensified by rare celestial alignments that occur once every 144 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 05:51 IST
  • India

The Maha Kumbh observed a grand 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya, drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees worldwide seeking spiritual fulfillment. Pilgrims gathered at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

The Uttar Pradesh government reported that nearly five crore people attended a day before the bathing ritual, with numbers expected to double the following day. Tradition guided the Akharas of the Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen sects, who took staggered ritual dips.

Authorities enhanced crowd management and security, employing AI and drone technology to ensure the safety of attendees. Astrologers highlight the celestial alignments making this year's Kumbh uniquely significant, with the spiritual atmosphere at its zenith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

