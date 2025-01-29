Chaos at Sangam: Stampede Disrupts Maha Kumbh Amid Sacred Ritual
A stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh disrupted the Amrit Snan ritual on Mauni Amavasya, resulting in multiple injuries. Pilgrims faced chaotic scenes as barriers broke due to overwhelming crowds. Authorities urged adherence to safety guidelines to manage the vast influx of devotees.
- Country:
- India
A 'stampede-like' incident at Sangam disrupted the sacred Amrit Snan ritual of Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, creating a scene of chaos and multiple injuries. The event unfolded as an overwhelming number of pilgrims arrived for a holy dip, officials reported.
Following the incident, the Akharas, responsible for conducting the traditional rituals, canceled their Amrit Snan, although ordinary devotees continued their sacred baths at the river's confluence. The situation resulted in several people hospitalized after a barrier broke under crowd pressure.
Authorities had earlier issued safety advisories, urging pilgrims to follow designated lanes and not linger at the ghats to prevent overcrowding and ensure the smooth movement of the anticipated large crowds during this rare celestial alignment, Triveni Yog.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sacred Dive: Celebrating 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh Mela
Amrit Snan: A Divine Gathering at Maha Kumbh Mela
Naga Sadhus Mark First Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025 with Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam
Maha Kumbh's First Amrit Snan: A Spiritual Dive at Triveni Sangam
Global Devotion: Women Pilgrims Unite at Maha Kumbh Mela