Chaos at Sangam: Stampede Disrupts Maha Kumbh Amid Sacred Ritual

A 'stampede-like' incident at Sangam disrupted the sacred Amrit Snan ritual of Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, creating a scene of chaos and multiple injuries. The event unfolded as an overwhelming number of pilgrims arrived for a holy dip, officials reported.

Following the incident, the Akharas, responsible for conducting the traditional rituals, canceled their Amrit Snan, although ordinary devotees continued their sacred baths at the river's confluence. The situation resulted in several people hospitalized after a barrier broke under crowd pressure.

Authorities had earlier issued safety advisories, urging pilgrims to follow designated lanes and not linger at the ghats to prevent overcrowding and ensure the smooth movement of the anticipated large crowds during this rare celestial alignment, Triveni Yog.

