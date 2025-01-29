Stampede at Sangam: Chaos and Criticism at Maha Kumbh

The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the central and Uttar Pradesh governments following a stampede-like scenario at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

The chaos unfolded on Mauni Amavasya as millions congregated at the holy site, resulting in feared casualties and prompting Congress to call for improved management.

Leaders urged the implementation of better arrangements and constraints on VIP movement to prevent future tragedies, emphasizing the importance of enhancing safety and logistics for the remaining significant 'shahi snans'.

(With inputs from agencies.)