Stampede at Sangam: Chaos and Criticism at Maha Kumbh

A stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh has led to the Congress criticizing the Uttar Pradesh government. The incident resulted in casualties, prompting the suspension of traditional rituals. Congress leaders demand better management and control over VIP movements to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 09:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the central and Uttar Pradesh governments following a stampede-like scenario at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

The chaos unfolded on Mauni Amavasya as millions congregated at the holy site, resulting in feared casualties and prompting Congress to call for improved management.

Leaders urged the implementation of better arrangements and constraints on VIP movement to prevent future tragedies, emphasizing the importance of enhancing safety and logistics for the remaining significant 'shahi snans'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

