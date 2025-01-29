Stampede at Sangam: Chaos and Criticism at Maha Kumbh
A stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh has led to the Congress criticizing the Uttar Pradesh government. The incident resulted in casualties, prompting the suspension of traditional rituals. Congress leaders demand better management and control over VIP movements to prevent future incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 09:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the central and Uttar Pradesh governments following a stampede-like scenario at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.
The chaos unfolded on Mauni Amavasya as millions congregated at the holy site, resulting in feared casualties and prompting Congress to call for improved management.
Leaders urged the implementation of better arrangements and constraints on VIP movement to prevent future tragedies, emphasizing the importance of enhancing safety and logistics for the remaining significant 'shahi snans'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CM Yogi Adityanath Leads 'Janta Darshan' at Goraknath Temple Amidst Maha Kumbh Celebrations
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Alleges Hidden Congress-BJP 'Jugalbandi'
Yogi Adityanath Embraces Eco-Friendly Celebrations for Maha Kumbh and Makar Sankranti
Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on Manipur Crisis
Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Silence on Manipur Crisis; Marks Anniversary of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra