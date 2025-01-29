Axis Max Life's 'Insure Earth': Greening Tier 3 & 4 Cities

Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. initiated the 'Insure Earth' campaign to boost greenery in 35 branches located in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, from Himachal Pradesh to Kerala. The effort aims to create environmentally friendly spaces and involved more than 1,700 dedicated volunteers.

The initiative is part of the company's broader corporate social responsibility framework, with an objective to promote sustainability by transforming public hotspots into cleaner environments. Local communities have been encouraged to take active roles in nurturing these spaces, ensuring they maintain ownership and aid long-term sustainability efforts.

Key executives of Axis Max Life, including Sumit Madan and Anurag Chauhan, emphasized the dual focus on both financial security and environmental preservation as part of their 'Double Bharosa' promise. The campaign aspires to strengthen community ties and achieve lasting environmental impact, reinforcing the company's status as a socially responsible entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)