Bandhan Bank's CSR Boost to Vivek Tirtha

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a substantial Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Bandhan Bank announced on Friday its contribution of Rs 4 crore towards the construction of the Ramakrishna Mission Centre for Human Excellence and Social Sciences, Vivek Tirtha, located near New Town. The bank stated that this project will significantly enhance its efforts in promoting skill development and education.

The Vivek Tirtha center is poised to become a crucial hub for educational initiatives and skill development programs, aimed at empowering individuals with knowledge and skills vital for both personal and professional advancement. The initiative reinforces Bandhan Bank's dedication to societal upliftment, they added.

During a formal ceremony at Belur Math, Partha Pratim Sengupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank, presented the cheque to Swami Suvirananda, the General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. Senior dignitaries from the Math and top officials of Bandhan Bank were also in attendance, highlighting the significance of this occasion.

