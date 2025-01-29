Chaos at Maha Kumbh: Managing the Devotional Deluge

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh that left several people seriously injured. The incident occurred as crowds gathered for the Mauni Amavasya at the Sangam in Prayagraj, described as the most significant day of the festival.

Adityanath assured that the situation was under control but acknowledged the persisting crowd pressure. He urged devotees to take a dip in the Ganga at nearby ghats to prevent further overcrowding at the Sangam Nose.

Multiple casualties were feared as millions of pilgrims sought a holy bath. The 'Amrit Snan' on this auspicious day was heightened by a rare celestial alignment, expected to draw around 10 crore participants. Security and rescue operations were deployed swiftly following the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)