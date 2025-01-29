Chaos at Maha Kumbh: Managing the Devotional Deluge
A stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj led to several injuries amid massive crowd pressure as millions gathered for the Mauni Amavasya. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting to assess the situation, urging devotees to prefer local ghats to alleviate congestion and avoid rumors.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh that left several people seriously injured. The incident occurred as crowds gathered for the Mauni Amavasya at the Sangam in Prayagraj, described as the most significant day of the festival.
Adityanath assured that the situation was under control but acknowledged the persisting crowd pressure. He urged devotees to take a dip in the Ganga at nearby ghats to prevent further overcrowding at the Sangam Nose.
Multiple casualties were feared as millions of pilgrims sought a holy bath. The 'Amrit Snan' on this auspicious day was heightened by a rare celestial alignment, expected to draw around 10 crore participants. Security and rescue operations were deployed swiftly following the chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Yogi Adityanath Leads 'Janta Darshan' at Goraknath Temple Amidst Maha Kumbh Celebrations
Global Devotion: Women Pilgrims Unite at Maha Kumbh Mela
Yogi Adityanath Embraces Eco-Friendly Celebrations for Maha Kumbh and Makar Sankranti
Kiren Rijiju's Mission: Enhancing Hajj 2025 Experience for Indian Pilgrims
Yogi Adityanath Addresses Public Grievances at Gorakhnath Temple