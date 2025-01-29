Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival. The incident occurred as a massive crowd gathered for a holy ritual at the Sangam area. Modi assured the local administration is aiding victims, while communication with state officials continues.

In the wake of a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. Describing the incident as 'extremely saddening,' Modi acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

The stampede, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, was the result of overcrowding as millions of pilgrims sought to perform a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya at the Sangam area. The chaos led to several feared casualties.

Modi assured that the local administration in Prayagraj is providing all possible assistance to those affected, and expressed hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured. He remains in communication with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other state officials to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

