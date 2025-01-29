Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at Maha Kumbh: Overcrowding Leads to Devastation

A tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Sangam, causing multiple casualties as pilgrims vied for space to take a holy dip. The Uttar Pradesh government hasn't disclosed the number of dead, while Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences. Measures are underway to ensure safety among the massive crowd of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:29 IST
Tragic Stampede at Maha Kumbh: Overcrowding Leads to Devastation
Heavy Security at Mahakumbh, Prayagraj (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Maha Kumbh in Sangam early Wednesday, as a stampede led to multiple casualties. Thousands of pilgrims had gathered for a holy dip during Mauni Amavasya.

While the Uttar Pradesh government remains silent on the death toll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the affected families. He assured that the local administration in Prayagraj is providing necessary assistance to the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reported several injuries and emphasized safety measures amidst the overwhelming crowd of 9-10 crore people. Authorities are urging all pilgrims to take dips at nearby ghats to ease congestion at Sangam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025