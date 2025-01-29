Tragic Stampede at Maha Kumbh: Overcrowding Leads to Devastation

A tragic incident unfolded at the Maha Kumbh in Sangam early Wednesday, as a stampede led to multiple casualties. Thousands of pilgrims had gathered for a holy dip during Mauni Amavasya.

While the Uttar Pradesh government remains silent on the death toll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the affected families. He assured that the local administration in Prayagraj is providing necessary assistance to the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reported several injuries and emphasized safety measures amidst the overwhelming crowd of 9-10 crore people. Authorities are urging all pilgrims to take dips at nearby ghats to ease congestion at Sangam.

(With inputs from agencies.)