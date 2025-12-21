Cow Breach at CM Yogi Adityanath's Event Sparks Security Concerns

A security scare unfolded when a cow strayed towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's car during an inauguration event, moments after he stepped out, creating tension among his security detail.

The incident occurred during the inauguration of the Gorakhnath overbridge in Uttar Pradesh. A video, which surfaced later, shows the cow approaching. Alert security personnel quickly formed a cordon to divert the animal, preventing any potential harm. As a result, a municipal corporation supervisor was suspended following an internal probe initiated by Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sograwal.

This is the second security breach in a month, following an incident involving an inebriated man breaking through the security cordon at a previous event. Concerns over security have been amplified, leading to commitments from officials to tighten measures and prevent future lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)