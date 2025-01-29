Left Menu

Actor Tom Welling, famed for roles in 'Smallville' and 'Lucifer', was arrested in Yreka, California, for alleged DUI. The incident occurred in an Arby's parking lot with a reported BAC over the legal limit. Authorities offer no further details as Welling was released hours later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:31 IST
Tom Welling Arrested for DUI in Yreka, California
Tom Welling (Photo/Instagram/@tomwelling). Image Credit: ANI
Tom Welling, widely recognized for his iconic portrayal of Clark Kent in the successful TV series 'Smallville' and his role as Marcus Pierce in 'Lucifer', was apprehended early Sunday morning in Yreka, California, under allegations of driving under the influence (DUI), according to reports by Deadline.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Deadline that Welling was taken into custody shortly after midnight on January 26, in the parking lot of an Arby's restaurant located in Yreka, Northern California. It was reported Welling's blood alcohol content was at or above the 0.08 per cent legal threshold.

As per information from the sheriff's department, Welling was detained and subsequently released from custody hours later. Details of the arrest are currently limited, with authorities withholding further information.

Welling rose to fame for his portrayal of Clark Kent in 'Smallville', and took on a leading role as LAPD Lieutenant Marcus Pierce in 'Lucifer'. His television repertoire includes roles in 'Professionals', 'Batwoman', and 'Judging Amy'.

Welling's film career includes projects like 'Draft Day', 'Parkland', 'Cheaper by the Dozen', 'Cheaper by the Dozen 2', and 'The Fog'. His most recent TV role was as Samuel Campbell in 'The Winchesters', a spinoff of 'Supernatural'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

