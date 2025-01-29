Madonna and Selena Gomez Speak Out Against Trump Administration's Policies

In a vocal condemnation, pop icon Madonna criticized the Donald Trump administration for its recent decision to dismantle protections for transgender individuals and halt efforts towards diversity and inclusion. The singer urged citizens to continue the fight for their rights amid the rollback of policies previously instituted by former president Joe Biden to protect transgender individuals and their care.

This move comes as Trump directed the Pentagon to review policies, potentially leading to a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. Madonna, known for her longstanding advocacy for the LGBTQ community, took to social media to express her dismay, encouraging resilience against the government's actions.

Similarly, singer-actor Selena Gomez, whose father has Mexican roots, expressed her sorrow over the administration's stance on deporting undocumented immigrants. In an emotional and now-deleted Instagram video, Gomez lamented the attacks on her community and vowed to do everything in her power to resist.

(With inputs from agencies.)