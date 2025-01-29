Ritual Dips in Madhya Pradesh Rivers: Devotional Waters
On Mauni Amavasya, thousands of devotees took holy dips in Mandav Pradesh rivers like Narmada and Shipra. Reduced turnouts were noted as many opted for the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The ritual is believed to cleanse sins and offer moksha. Strict security measures were observed.
In a display of religious fervor, lakhs of devotees dipped into Madhya Pradesh's sacred rivers, including Narmada and Shipra, on Mauni Amavasya. The turnout was notably less this year, attributed to the concurrent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The Tehsildar of Narmadapuram, Devshankar Dhurve, reported that more than 25,000 people participated in the ritual bath, believed to liberate one from sins and grant 'moksha' or salvation. Significant gatherings occurred at Narmada's Omkareshwar and Shipra's Ram Ghat and Mangalnath Ghat in Ujjain.
Despite the reduced crowds, officials ensured that security arrangements were robust and compliant with safety protocols. Rituals like 'tarpan', homage to deceased ancestors, were also performed, marking the spiritual and cultural significance of the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
