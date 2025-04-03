Madhya Pradesh Bids Farewell to Social Worker Arvind Joshi

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, extended his condolences on Thursday following the death of RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's elder brother, Arvind Joshi.

Arvind Joshi, 87, passed away due to age-related complications on Wednesday evening. The Chief Minister visited Joshi's Sneh Nagar residence to express his sorrow.

Yadav stated, ''I pray to Lord Mahakal to grant salvation to Arvind Joshi. His demise is a loss to society.'' Joshi had been actively involved in social work after retiring from his role as a bank official and was known for setting up a cow shelter near Maheshwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)