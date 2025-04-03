Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Bids Farewell to Social Worker Arvind Joshi

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed sympathy following the passing of Arvind Joshi, brother of RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi. Joshi, who died at 87 due to age-related issues, was noted for his contributions in social work post retirement and establishing a cow shelter near Maheshwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, extended his condolences on Thursday following the death of RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's elder brother, Arvind Joshi.

Arvind Joshi, 87, passed away due to age-related complications on Wednesday evening. The Chief Minister visited Joshi's Sneh Nagar residence to express his sorrow.

Yadav stated, ''I pray to Lord Mahakal to grant salvation to Arvind Joshi. His demise is a loss to society.'' Joshi had been actively involved in social work after retiring from his role as a bank official and was known for setting up a cow shelter near Maheshwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

