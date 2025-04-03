Left Menu

Goyal at Startup Maha Kumbh: Urges Indian Startups to Expand Ambitiously

At the Startup Maha Kumbh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the need for Indian startups to expand ambitiously. He highlighted the importance of Indian investments and innovation in robotics, AI, and 3D manufacturing to compete globally. Goyal urged startups to embrace competition and aim for self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:34 IST
Goyal at Startup Maha Kumbh: Urges Indian Startups to Expand Ambitiously
Minjster Piyush Goyal at Startup Mahakumbh (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the second edition of the Startup Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the critical role of Indian startups in driving innovation and competitiveness on the global stage. He advocated for heightened Indian investment and cautioned against foreign dominance in the ownership of promising startups.

Goyal encouraged startups to confidently embrace competition and capitalize on evolving technologies like robotics, automation, and machine learning, stressing the need for self-reliance through investments in AI and advanced manufacturing.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Goyal noted that India's ambitious trade agreements with major global players exemplify a forward-thinking approach, aiming to empower startups to think big and explore new frontiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025