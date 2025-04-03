Goyal at Startup Maha Kumbh: Urges Indian Startups to Expand Ambitiously

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the second edition of the Startup Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the critical role of Indian startups in driving innovation and competitiveness on the global stage. He advocated for heightened Indian investment and cautioned against foreign dominance in the ownership of promising startups.

Goyal encouraged startups to confidently embrace competition and capitalize on evolving technologies like robotics, automation, and machine learning, stressing the need for self-reliance through investments in AI and advanced manufacturing.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Goyal noted that India's ambitious trade agreements with major global players exemplify a forward-thinking approach, aiming to empower startups to think big and explore new frontiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)