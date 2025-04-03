Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Raghavpur Multipurpose Project Receives Green Light

The Raghavpur Multipurpose Project in Madhya Pradesh has received environmental clearance, enabling its construction. Managed by Afcons Infrastructure, the project includes a dam, a powerhouse, and an irrigation system to boost agricultural productivity and generate clean energy. It covers 17,587 hectares and aims to impact local communities positively.

  Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has granted crucial environmental clearance for the Raghavpur Multipurpose Project. Located in Dindori district, this development marks a significant step forward, paving the way for the commencement of construction activities.

Under the auspices of the Narmada Valley Development Authority, the Government of Madhya Pradesh has entrusted the project to Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. The ambitious venture includes the construction of a dam and a 25 MW powerhouse on the Narmada River, complemented by a piped irrigation system designed to support micro-irrigation across an extensive irrigable command area of 17,587 hectares.

Leadership from Afcons highlights the dual benefits of the project: enhancing agricultural yield and contributing to sustainable energy production. Senior personnel RK Singh and Arumugam Sabapathy will oversee efficient execution. The project scope entails addressing land acquisition, ensuring compliance with Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) protocols, and securing required statutory approvals from both state and national authorities.

