Tragedy at Holy Gatherings: Stampedes Scar Indian Religious Sites

A religious gathering at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh turned fatal this Wednesday, when a stampede led to multiple casualties. The chaos erupted as millions of pilgrims vied for space to perform a holy dip during Mauni Amavasya.

Historically, India has witnessed similar tragic incidents. Last year, Uttar Pradesh's Hathras saw a stampede at a 'satsang' event, claiming 121 lives, mostly women. Tragedies at temples, including Maharashtra's Mandhardevi and Rajasthan's Chamunda Devi, have also resulted in significant loss of life in past years.

From the 2024 Havoc in Hathras to the tragic events of Ram Navami in Indore this year, the frequency of such incidents raises concerns about safety at religious events. These recurring tragedies underline the urgent need for improved crowd management measures to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)