Empowering Rural Transformation: A New Dawn for Maharashtra Farmers

Over a thousand farmers from across Maharashtra, including many from drought-stricken areas, gathered to celebrate the life-changing initiatives led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Kisan Samruddhi Mahotsav 3.0.

The event spotlighted the remarkable achievements of Jalyukt Shivar 2.0, a collaboration between the Government of Maharashtra and The Art of Living Social Projects, which has significantly improved water availability and agriculture in the region.

Through sustainable practices and community empowerment, these efforts have revitalized farming, ensuring a more prosperous future for Maharashtra's rural communities.

