Empowering Rural Transformation: A New Dawn for Maharashtra Farmers
The Kisan Samruddhi Mahotsav 3.0 celebrates the transformative impact of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s initiatives through The Art of Living Social Projects, which have revitalized agriculture in drought-prone Maharashtra. Key successes include the Jalyukt Shivar 2.0 project, improving water availability, and promoting sustainable farming practices.
Over a thousand farmers from across Maharashtra, including many from drought-stricken areas, gathered to celebrate the life-changing initiatives led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Kisan Samruddhi Mahotsav 3.0.
The event spotlighted the remarkable achievements of Jalyukt Shivar 2.0, a collaboration between the Government of Maharashtra and The Art of Living Social Projects, which has significantly improved water availability and agriculture in the region.
Through sustainable practices and community empowerment, these efforts have revitalized farming, ensuring a more prosperous future for Maharashtra's rural communities.
