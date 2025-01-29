Tragedy at Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives
A stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj resulted in multiple deaths and injuries as pilgrims sought to take a holy dip. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered condolences and wished for the recovery of the injured. The incident occurred on Mauni Amavasya's occasion.
A tragic stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj claimed several lives and left many pilgrims injured. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the incident, sending his condolences to the grieving families and wishing the injured a swift recovery.
The stampede unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday at the Sangam area, as a large congregation of worshippers gathered to perform rituals on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The sheer number of devotees led to chaotic scenes as people scrambled for space to take the holy dip.
Naidu addressed the incident in a social media post, extending his prayers for strength and comfort to those who lost loved ones and emphasizing the need for a complete and speedy recovery for those hurt during the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
