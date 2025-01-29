Stampede Tragedy at Maha Kumbh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the tragic stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, claiming at least 15 lives lost. She emphasized the need for meticulous planning, drawing from her Gangasagar Mela experience, to ensure safety in massive gatherings like Kumbh.
A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 15 pilgrims early Wednesday morning, according to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
In her statement on social media, Banerjee expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the disaster. She recounted her experience in organizing the Gangasagar Mela, highlighting the importance of comprehensive planning and care in managing large gatherings.
The tragedy unfolded as millions of pilgrims gathered for the holy Mauni Amavasya dip. While the incident has caused multiple casualties, officials have yet to provide a confirmed death toll.
