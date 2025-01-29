Left Menu

Wool Trade Ties: Aussie Delegation Explores India’s Research Front

An Australian delegation of 40 farmers and entrepreneurs is in India to explore wool production research and opportunities. They visited Thane's Wool Research Centre, India's only dedicated wool facility, and aim to strengthen trade ties between the two countries through discussions in the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Australian delegation comprising 40 farmers and entrepreneurs is on a mission to explore research advancements and assess potential opportunities within India's wool production sector.

The group recently visited the Wool Research Centre in Thane, gaining valuable insights into its research and operations, according to an official release by the centre.

The center, a pivotal establishment since 1980, focuses on wool and fabric research, vital for sectors like the Indian Army and healthcare. A meeting is scheduled in the national capital to bolster trade between Australia and India's wool industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

