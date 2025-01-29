Wool Trade Ties: Aussie Delegation Explores India’s Research Front

An Australian delegation comprising 40 farmers and entrepreneurs is on a mission to explore research advancements and assess potential opportunities within India's wool production sector.

The group recently visited the Wool Research Centre in Thane, gaining valuable insights into its research and operations, according to an official release by the centre.

The center, a pivotal establishment since 1980, focuses on wool and fabric research, vital for sectors like the Indian Army and healthcare. A meeting is scheduled in the national capital to bolster trade between Australia and India's wool industries.

