Opposition Slams UP Government Over Maha Kumbh Tragedy

In a scathing critique, opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh have condemned the Adityanath government following a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and UP Congress president Ajay Rai held the state accountable for the tragic mismanagement.

Yadav demanded that the army take command of the event's management to restore faith among devotees. The incident exposed severe shortcomings in the 'world-class arrangements' claimed by officials.

With at least 30 casualties confirmed, opposition leaders have called for resignations, swift rescue operations, and thorough planning to prevent future mishaps. The incident underscores the need for accountable leadership and effective crowd control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)