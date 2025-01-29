Left Menu

Opposition Slams UP Government Over Maha Kumbh Tragedy

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh criticized the Adityanath government following a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh, demanding army oversight for the event. Leaders highlighted mismanagement and called for resignations, better rescue efforts, and improved future arrangements. The tragedy led to at least 30 deaths and numerous injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:22 IST
Opposition Slams UP Government Over Maha Kumbh Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh have condemned the Adityanath government following a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and UP Congress president Ajay Rai held the state accountable for the tragic mismanagement.

Yadav demanded that the army take command of the event's management to restore faith among devotees. The incident exposed severe shortcomings in the 'world-class arrangements' claimed by officials.

With at least 30 casualties confirmed, opposition leaders have called for resignations, swift rescue operations, and thorough planning to prevent future mishaps. The incident underscores the need for accountable leadership and effective crowd control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025