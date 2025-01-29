Opposition Slams UP Government Over Maha Kumbh Tragedy
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh criticized the Adityanath government following a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh, demanding army oversight for the event. Leaders highlighted mismanagement and called for resignations, better rescue efforts, and improved future arrangements. The tragedy led to at least 30 deaths and numerous injuries.
In a scathing critique, opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh have condemned the Adityanath government following a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and UP Congress president Ajay Rai held the state accountable for the tragic mismanagement.
Yadav demanded that the army take command of the event's management to restore faith among devotees. The incident exposed severe shortcomings in the 'world-class arrangements' claimed by officials.
With at least 30 casualties confirmed, opposition leaders have called for resignations, swift rescue operations, and thorough planning to prevent future mishaps. The incident underscores the need for accountable leadership and effective crowd control measures.
