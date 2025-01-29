Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: Lives Lost in Stampede

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj claimed the lives of over 30 pilgrims, including Gayatri Devi, a 62-year-old woman from Jharkhand's Palamu district. More than 60 individuals were injured during the hectic rush for a holy dip on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya.

The incident took place in the Sangam area, where a sudden influx of devotees led to chaos. Despite being with her family, Devi succumbed to the distressing circumstances, while her husband and relatives survived. Her son, Anuj Pandey, expressed grief as his brother Ashish facilitated the swift retrieval of her body.

Leaders, including Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have expressed condolences and urged for a thorough investigation. Soren emphasized the need for improved safety arrangements to prevent future tragedies at such large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)