Sacred Dips Amidst Chaos: Akharas' Deferred Ritual at Maha Kumbh

The 'Amrit Snan' ritual at the Maha Kumbh was postponed due to a tragic stampede. Saints of all 13 akharas adapted by allowing devotees to bathe first, later completing the sacred ritual amidst subdued enthusiasm. Shankaracharyas of major Peeths participated, praying for the nation's well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Amrit Snan,' a revered bathing ritual at the Maha Kumbh, saw disruptions following a deadly stampede that claimed 30 lives and injured 60 others.

Traditionally set for the 'Brahma Muhurat,' the ritual was delayed as akharas prioritized safety, allowing devotees to take the first dips.

The ceremony eventually concluded peacefully in the evening, marked by the participation of India's prominent Shankaracharyas, who prayed for national peace and prosperity.

