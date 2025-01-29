Sacred Dips Amidst Chaos: Akharas' Deferred Ritual at Maha Kumbh

The 'Amrit Snan,' a revered bathing ritual at the Maha Kumbh, saw disruptions following a deadly stampede that claimed 30 lives and injured 60 others.

Traditionally set for the 'Brahma Muhurat,' the ritual was delayed as akharas prioritized safety, allowing devotees to take the first dips.

The ceremony eventually concluded peacefully in the evening, marked by the participation of India's prominent Shankaracharyas, who prayed for national peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)