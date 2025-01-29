Tragedy Strikes Maha Kumbh: A Deadly Stampede Amidst Sacred Rituals

A tragic stampede struck the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday in the Sangam area, claiming the lives of at least 30 people and injuring 60 others. The incident unfolded as millions of pilgrims jostled to secure space for a holy dip on one of the most sacred days, Mauni Amavasya. Notable political figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have expressed their condolences. In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Adityanath announced a judicial inquiry to understand the causes and prevent future occurrences.

Amidst criticism from opposition regarding crowd control measures, the Uttar Pradesh government defended the efforts of prompt medical services and green corridor implementations, claiming these actions restricted further damage. This incident has cast a shadow over the esteemed religious congregation that attracts millions from across the nation and the world.

As the investigation progresses, there is widespread attention on the outcomes of the judicial inquiry. This inquiry aims to address safety protocols at massive gatherings, ensuring future events prioritize the well-being and safety of all attendees. The tragic event serves as a stern reminder of the importance of meticulous planning in public safety during large-scale religious events.

(With inputs from agencies.)