Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims Lives

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj resulted in 30 fatalities and 60 injuries as pilgrims competed for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. Among the deceased were two residents from Madhya Pradesh, including a woman named Hukum Bai Lodhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating stampede occurred on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh Mela, taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. State officials confirmed the death toll to be 30, with an additional 60 people injured during the predawn tragedy. The event was a result of overcrowding as millions gathered to perform rites on Mauni Amavasya.

Among the deceased were two individuals from Madhya Pradesh—a woman identified as Hukum Bai Lodhi from Chhatarpur district, and Mohanlal Ahirwar from Raisen district. Officials noted that Lodhi participated with a group from Sunwaha village, while Ahirwar accompanied a congregation from Jaitpur village.

The bodies are being returned to their families, officials assured. Despite the chaos, other members from Madhya Pradesh remained unharmed. Local authorities continue to manage the situation, ensuring the safety of millions attending the religious festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

