Madhya Pradesh Victory: Two Wanted Female Naxalites Neutralized

In a significant operation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, two female Naxalites, each carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh, were neutralized in an early morning encounter with the police, a senior official has confirmed.

This gun-battle occurred within the Bichhiya police station jurisdiction, stated Director General of Police Kailash Makwana. Authorities recovered a self-loading rifle, an ordinary rifle, a wireless set, and several daily-use items from the site. A search operation continues to track additional Naxalites, he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended congratulations to the security personnel for their bravery. This success marks a critical advance towards eradicating Naxalism in India by March 2026, aligning with the broader national objectives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

