Madhya Pradesh Victory: Two Wanted Female Naxalites Neutralized

Two women Naxalites, each with a Rs 14 lakh bounty, were killed by police in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district. The encounter led to their deaths, recovery of weapons, and ongoing searches for others. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised security forces for advancing India's anti-Naxal efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:02 IST
Madhya Pradesh Victory: Two Wanted Female Naxalites Neutralized
In a significant operation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, two female Naxalites, each carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh, were neutralized in an early morning encounter with the police, a senior official has confirmed.

This gun-battle occurred within the Bichhiya police station jurisdiction, stated Director General of Police Kailash Makwana. Authorities recovered a self-loading rifle, an ordinary rifle, a wireless set, and several daily-use items from the site. A search operation continues to track additional Naxalites, he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended congratulations to the security personnel for their bravery. This success marks a critical advance towards eradicating Naxalism in India by March 2026, aligning with the broader national objectives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

